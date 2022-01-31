Letter: Make Great Northern elevator into a multi-purpose park

Is Buffalo’s only choice, with respect to the damaged Great Northern grain elevator, between razing or restoration? There are strong arguments for both cases, but might there be a middle course that would be more of a benefit for the city and region going forward?

Either option will have a lasting impact upon social and environmental life in Erie County and the perception of the community’s ability to make creative and enlightened decisions about its future just as it is going through a period of renewal.

Built in 1897, the structure was as significant for Buffalo as the Statue of Liberty (1886) for New York harbor.

It would be a mistake to completely level the Great Northern edifice, material and symbolic representation of our past industrial power and contribution to Modernist design, a failure of vision as great as the leveling of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Larkin Building.

The best of our town should be preserved for economic, historical and aesthetic reasons, but not at the sacrifice of a more life-enhancing future. The complete restoration of one structure will not build that future.