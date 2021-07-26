 Skip to main content
Letter: Make facts central to today’s discussion
Whatever happened to “I think?” Currently, all I ever hear is “I feel.” I don’t want to know how you “feel.” I want to know what you “think.” We used to “think” about issues based on facts and research. Today, we just “feel.” This is scary for a society.

“Feelings” cannot justify actions, radical ideologies, or just plain facts. I would hope that future generations will begin to “think” rather than “feel.” Put the effort into finding facts and doing the research, then tell me what you “think.” Once I understand what you “think,” we can have a discussion.

Linda Smith

Depew

