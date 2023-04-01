Natural gas companies nationally and our own National Fuel would have you believe that a net zero future for them involves renewable methane capture, hydrogen heating and carbon offsets. What they won’t tell you is that renewable methane capture could never scale to meet today’s demand; hydrogen would leak from and slowly destroy their pipe network; and that carbon offsets are a complete sham. Today’s generation of electric appliances are more efficient than any gas appliance and don’t involve belching toxic gases into our air. This is the kerosene lamp industry trying to fight off the indoor electric lightbulb.