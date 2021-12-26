Letter: Make deal a new home for the Buffalo Bills

New York State and Erie County are currently in negotiations with Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) to renew their lease agreement with the owners of the Buffalo Bills. The owners are demanding a new stadium be built in Orchard Park and are asking for approximately $1 billion in taxpayers’ money to help with construction. In return, county residents would expect the Bills to remain here for the length of the new lease. This arrangement gives leverage to PSE to demand a maximum taxpayer subsidy.

Instead of a lease, why not have the county sell the current land and stadium to PSE and have New York State loan any additional money needed for stadium construction to the Bills. Provisions of the loan could be worded to penalize the team for moving before the loan is repaid. This “mortgage” would tend to minimize the amount of taxpayer money requested by PSE. The arrangement would also relieve the county of future maintenance and modification costs.

Having a mortgage like the rest of us, would truly make it the Home of the Buffalo Bills.

Jim Rudnicki

Hamburg