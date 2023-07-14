Diseases like cancer affect all of us, but they don’t affect all communities equally. Black men have the highest incidence of cancer of any group, and Black men and women with cancer have higher mortality rates than any other racial or ethnic group.

Progress in improving cancer outcomes increasingly involves precision medicine, which uses information about a person’s genes or proteins to prevent, diagnose or treat diseases like cancer. This type of medicine can improve survivorship and the quality of life for many cancer patients. Biomarker testing is an important step in accessing precision medicine.

Research shows that people of color – particularly Black people – are not benefitting from biomarker testing at the same rates as whites. Biomarker-driven therapies can help extend and save lives from some diseases that hit Black families hardest, including metastatic lung, prostate, and breast cancers.

Improving access to biomarker testing is important for advancing our shared goals around health equity – and Gov. Kathy Hochul has an opportunity to do that. Join me in asking the governor to sign into law S1196a/A1673a and expand access to biomarker testing. In doing so, New York can work to dismantle one of the barriers that prevent patients from benefiting from biomarker testing and precision medicine and work to ensure all patients, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, or ZIP code, can benefit from the latest advances in treatment.

Rev. Mark Blue

President Buffalo NAACP Branch