When you close your eyes, would you be able to tell the difference between the different denominations of paper currency? Could you tell a five dollar bill from a 20 dollar bill or a 100 dollar bill? The answer is that you wouldn’t. That is how it is for the over one million blind and visually impaired people in this country. Have you ever handed someone what you thought was a five dollar bill and was really a 20 dollar bill, only to have them remain silent? The answer, if you are sighted, is probably not.
On March 10, Harriet Tubman Day, the American Council of the Blind, (ACB) held a demonstration in Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. The purpose of this rally was to demonstrate the need for accessible and inclusive currency. The day was chosen because the Treasury Department is planning to put Harriet Tubman on the new 20 dollar bill. Whenever they design a new bill, they are supposed to make it accessible. Over 100 countries have tactile-accessible currency. We have been waiting a long time. Accessible and inclusive currency is long overdue.
Marie Lyons
American Council of the Blind
Western New York (ACBWNY)