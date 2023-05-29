When you close your eyes, would you be able to tell the difference between the different denominations of paper currency? Could you tell a five dollar bill from a 20 dollar bill or a 100 dollar bill? The answer is that you wouldn’t. That is how it is for the over one million blind and visually impaired people in this country. Have you ever handed someone what you thought was a five dollar bill and was really a 20 dollar bill, only to have them remain silent? The answer, if you are sighted, is probably not.