Letter: Major NYS environmental bills should be passed

New York Assemblyman Steve Englebright just introduced two bills that will cut our waste in half. One is an extension of the successful 40-year-old Bottle Bill that includes most additional beverage containers ( A 10184 and S 9164).

The other is an EPR, an Extended Producer Responsibility bill (A 10185) that makes those who produce packaging responsible for finding solutions to their end product, instead of putting the onus on municipalities and taxpayers. This alone will greatly reduce packaging and plastic waste. Creative solutions will be found when the producer is responsible for any throw-away product.

To keep plastics and other waste from filling our oceans, overflowing our landfills, impacting our health, and filling our air with toxins if burned, please contact your New York Assemblymember and Senator urging them to pass these important bills this session. Please do it NOW. The Legislative Session ends June 2.

Microplastics are found in human blood and placentas. Scientists estimate that microplastics the size of a credit card are consumed by each of us each week. Passing these bills will be a big step toward reducing our risks.

Ellen Neumaier

ACES president

Aurorans for Climate and Environmental Sense

East Aurora