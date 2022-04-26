 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Major league team signifies certain status among cities

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The value of being home to a major league team must be measured by more than the direct cost-benefit of a stadium or arena, and revenue generated from games played. There exists a halo effect. It tacitly states that we are a first-class community. We are numbered among the members of an elite club, accompanied by the attendant benefits of membership. The ancillary economic multiplier is significant.

Lubbock, Texas, Glendale, Ariz., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Durham, N.C., all have slightly larger populations than Buffalo. When was the last time these city names passed your lips?

Conversely, Green Bay, with a population of 107,000 enjoys the same covet as does Kansas City with a population of 508,000.

Stuart Angert

Amherst

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stadium letters

Stadium letters

Letters to the Editor on Sunday, April 17 related to the Buffalo Bills and the construction of a new stadium.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News