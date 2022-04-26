Letter: Major league team signifies certain status among cities

The value of being home to a major league team must be measured by more than the direct cost-benefit of a stadium or arena, and revenue generated from games played. There exists a halo effect. It tacitly states that we are a first-class community. We are numbered among the members of an elite club, accompanied by the attendant benefits of membership. The ancillary economic multiplier is significant.
Lubbock, Texas, Glendale, Ariz., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Durham, N.C., all have slightly larger populations than Buffalo. When was the last time these city names passed your lips?
Conversely, Green Bay, with a population of 107,000 enjoys the same covet as does Kansas City with a population of 508,000.
Stuart Angert
Amherst