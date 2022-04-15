Letter: Major League Baseball needs to make a change

The addition of instant replay in just about every major sport is one of the most significant changes made to ensure that the correct call was made on a close play. Sports today are played at such a fast pace that often times the human eye cannot adequately capture the exact moment that requires a split second decision by a referee or umpire. Instant replay has provided a way to review close plays to insure fairness to the participants and fans. Now the question of a goal or no goal in hockey, in or out of bounds after a catch in football, safe or out at first base in baseball, just to name a few, is reviewed on a regular basis for the purpose of getting the call right.

With the start of the Major League Baseball season, it has already become apparent just in the first few games that it is time to take the responsibility of calling balls and strikes away from the umpires behind the plate. Time and time again, strikes are called on balls well outside the strike zone. It is most discouraging watching batters walk away disgruntled and sometimes even get tossed out of the game for questioning an obvious bad call. Where is the fairness? Games are often won or lost on bad strike calls by the umpire. If I can clearly see balls and strikes on my television, why can’t an official in the press box make those calls and relay them electronically to the umpire? Time for change in the interest of fairness. It’s long overdue.