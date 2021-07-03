Letter: Maintain Outer Harbor in its natural environment

So here we go again. Another round in the battle over the Outer Harbor. A recent letter writer referred to this invaluable natural resource as “a vast wasteland … that is dying to be developed for people.” At least he got the dying part right. This individual is angered over fanatics’ “pointless gibberish about the poor birds and other animals” that somehow still manage to exist in this ecologically unique environment. He doesn’t think it’s worth the drive to the Outer Harbor until it’s fully paved apparently. It seems like the Erie County Harbor Development Corporation and the City of Buffalo agree with this unintentionally comical perspective. They’re all in on a proposed amphitheater and parking lot … to be developed. So it goes, right?

I think Joni Mitchell said it best, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got ‘till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” It kind of says it all, doesn’t it?