Letter: Maintain Outer Harbor in its natural environment

So here we go again. Another round in the battle over the Outer Harbor. A recent letter writer referred to this invaluable natural resource as “a vast wasteland … that is dying to be developed for people.” At least he got the dying part right. This individual is angered over fanatics’ “pointless gibberish about the poor birds and other animals” that somehow still manage to exist in this ecologically unique environment. He doesn’t think it’s worth the drive to the Outer Harbor until it’s fully paved apparently. It seems like the Erie County Harbor Development Corporation and the City of Buffalo agree with this unintentionally comical perspective. They’re all in on a proposed amphitheater and parking lot … to be developed. So it goes, right?
I think Joni Mitchell said it best, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got ‘till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” It kind of says it all, doesn’t it?
The Outer Harbor is parkland and must be designated as such – something that adds immeasurable value to our community, the region and our larger ecosystem. This ecologically significant strip of waterfront land’s mere presence in proximity to our city core adds rich quality of life opportunities that far exceed any commerce-driven option. We don’t need another event venue. There are plenty around. Nor do we need any more parking down there. Although some mass transit options might be nice.
At a time, when evidence piles up daily about the myriad of ways in which our global climate is responding to growing amounts of carbon in the atmosphere, we humans remain resistant to the grim facts. The canaries are knee deep in the proverbial coal mine. We need more green natural space – not less.
Decision-makers must be attentive to what’s going on in our environment and they must make decisions for both current and future generations. It’s called leadership.
Rick Johnson
Buffalo