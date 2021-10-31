 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Maintain Outer Harbor as a peaceful sanctuary
0 comments

Letter: Maintain Outer Harbor as a peaceful sanctuary

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Outer Harbor is an oasis for the many who want to exercise freely in open spaces void of pesticide use, traffic, development, noise and other pollutions. I would strongly encourage the city, county, state to keep the Outer Harbor pure and pristine and for the masses of those of us who have little or no access to the waterfront.

Building a pavilion there will attract traffic, noise and pollution. Please put your funds towards fixing and using the many years vacant pavilion at the former LaSalle Park. Keep the Other Harbor for those of us who want to relax in peace and quiet.

Kathleen Gracea

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News