Letter: Maintain Outer Harbor as a peaceful sanctuary

The Outer Harbor is an oasis for the many who want to exercise freely in open spaces void of pesticide use, traffic, development, noise and other pollutions. I would strongly encourage the city, county, state to keep the Outer Harbor pure and pristine and for the masses of those of us who have little or no access to the waterfront.
Building a pavilion there will attract traffic, noise and pollution. Please put your funds towards fixing and using the many years vacant pavilion at the former LaSalle Park. Keep the Other Harbor for those of us who want to relax in peace and quiet.
Kathleen Gracea
Buffalo