Letter: Mail delivery will worsen until DeJoy is finally gone

Last month, on March 22, I mailed a package from the Kenmore Post Office. I paid $45.51 for Priority Mail, Second day. On March 29, it still had not arrived at its destination. Additionally, it was never scanned when it arrived and left various way points. The Post Office did not know where it was.

When I went to the Kenmore Post Office on Saturday, March 27 to inquire as to a refund for my “second day” delivery, I was informed by the clerk that second day priority mail is not guaranteed delivery by the second day. If I had known that, I would have just sent it regular mail and it would have been there by now. The mail is messed up, and it’s not going to get any better, unless they find a way to get rid of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.