Letter: ‘Mafia’ should be stricken from the Bills association

The George Floyd trial begins, the truth that needs to be brought forward is, did the police have respect for him as a human being. Another matter of respect closer to home here in Western New York is the word use of Mafia. As we know the Buffalo Bills with NFL consent actually trademarked the term Bills Mafia to take advantage of the sensationalism connected to the longtime Italian Buffalo Mafia crime syndicate.

Certainly there’s a fine line called, “the law” between rough and tough football players and enforcers of criminal reprise. Hopefully the Buffalo Bills management is reconsidering their future plans to stop marketing Bills Mafia now that it has been publicized that the Mafia may still be a factor of illegal and torturous ramifications.