Letter: ‘Mafia’ should be stricken from the Bills association

The George Floyd trial begins, the truth that needs to be brought forward is, did the police have respect for him as a human being. Another matter of respect closer to home here in Western New York is the word use of Mafia. As we know the Buffalo Bills with NFL consent actually trademarked the term Bills Mafia to take advantage of the sensationalism connected to the longtime Italian Buffalo Mafia crime syndicate.
Certainly there’s a fine line called, “the law” between rough and tough football players and enforcers of criminal reprise. Hopefully the Buffalo Bills management is reconsidering their future plans to stop marketing Bills Mafia now that it has been publicized that the Mafia may still be a factor of illegal and torturous ramifications.
Hopefully the Western New York legal industry is totally embarrassed for not taking the Buffalo Bills and NFL to task for proceeding with the trademarking Bills Mafia. This term surely prejudicially discriminates against Italian Americans who have nothing to do with the Italian Mafia and have always done their best to be productively honest American citizens. Much like the Floyd case of possible racial discrimination, nationalities need to be treated with respect also. To be respectful to all slur names connected with race, national origin, nationalities, gender, age and religion need to be stricken from the public domain to show true respect to all.