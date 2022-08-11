Letter: Lyme disease is often overlooked as an issue

Testing has begun for a new Lyme vaccine which is great for those who don’t have tick borne disease (TBD) but what about the millions who already have it? From the news release comes this fact:

“Exactly how often Lyme disease strikes isn’t clear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites insurance records suggesting 476,000 people are treated for Lyme in the U.S. each year.”

That’s almost 500,000 documented cases this year and that’s from those lucky enough to have insurance plus a doctor who is smart enough to recognize it. What about the 400,000 last year, and the 400,000 the year before, and the 400,000 thousand the year before? They didn’t vanish, they are chronic and being ignored.

And why doesn’t the CDC know how many cases there are? I can tell you from any daily newspaper how many monkeypox cases there are and Covid-19 too and polio. I can find out how many in Erie County were bitten by a dog last year.

Why are our government agencies so ignorant about TBD? Why is the CDC relying on numbers from insurance companies and not the simple surveillance of their own billion-dollar agency?

There are more cases of TBD per year than HIV and breast cancer combined – where are the baseball players wearing brown for TBD like they wear pink for breast cancer?

Phil Parshall

Amherst