Letter: Luckily, Hamburg did not vote to put Mychajliw in town office
Letter: Luckily, Hamburg did not vote to put Mychajliw in town office

The Buffalo News recently published a rather detailed article outlining the steps Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is taking to fight the awful downward spiral of the Covid pandemic. He has taken bold, solid measures in this effort. This is an emergency, and he should have the support of all of us.

Yet, despite all the numbers, all the statistics, and all the good direction and advice of medical experts, we have some in the community who just feel it necessary to attack reasonable actions. Simply to use their big mouth, because they feel they have an “audience” (much like the previous president, I might add) that they can rely on for “support” as well as encouragement to try and somehow be “relevant.” Well, Stefan Mychajliw is sadly mistaken. And he is so wrong in encouraging “businesses, bars, restaurants, barbershops … do not comply.” We need strong leadership at all levels to help us get out of this. And he does not qualify in the least. “Exerting control over taxpayers…” How absurd can he be? Poloncarz is a passionate, caring individual. One who cares deeply for the county he leads.

So, as his neighbor, and one who has always enjoyed shopping and otherwise doing business in his fine community, I do indeed thank the people of Hamburg in turning away the embarrassment that Mychajliw would bring to the Town of Hamburg had he been elected supervisor.

Carl Modica

Eden

