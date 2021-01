I’m a Buffalo Bills 56-year season ticket holder, and when given the option to opt out for the season before it started, I decided to opt out not knowing if the stadium would be full or what it would be. Not to mention I was not made aware that if you opted out you wouldn’t be eligible for playoff tickets and probably Super Bowl tickets. If that was made clear up front I would have never opted out. To me this is not the way to treat a loyal ticket holder like myself.