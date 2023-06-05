As we start the never ending presidential races, and listen to all the mistruths, etc., give us the strength to put the lies out of our mind. Now that the nation’s public enemy number one is facing many more charges for his actions, let us pray he gets the punishment he so richly deserves. If these actions don’t keep this disgrace from running for office, what on earth does? Here we are the leader of the free world letting a person like Donald Trump who would be in prison in all but a few countries run for office again. As a resident of a nursing home, I think I talk to a lot of people who have no interest in politics or voting. This is something that must be corrected.