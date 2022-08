No one enjoys having his or her peace disturbed, yet nothing is done about “pipes” being added to exhaust systems on cars. There seem to be more and more of them on the road and they are getting louder. Surely we can enact legislation that would render them illegal so the quality of our lives can be maintained. It would also raise funds for public coffers. Our streets are not racetracks. Call your local legislator and stop the proliferation of exhaust pipes.