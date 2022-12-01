Letter: Looks like the old hippie era has finally caught up with us

In my post-blizzard, post-Thanksgiving-carb-load convalescence, I was flipping through the television dial. I happened upon a relic from the late sixties: “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” It got me to thinking about other TV programs of that time period. “Laugh-In” was NBC’s competitive counter-culture answer to “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.” But wait, there’s more, a surreal child’s program called “H.R. Pufnstuf.” I thought I could vaguely remember the theme lyrics and when I looked it up, I was astounded. “H.R. Pufnstuf. Where do you go when things get tough? H.R. Pufnstuf, you can’t do a little cuz you can’t do enough.” Wow! There should be no surprise that America is a mess.

Despite Tommy Smothers’ daft affectations, the Smothers boys were considered the intellectual cutting edge of the counterculture. It is my hope that segments such as “Share a little tea with Goldie,” were added to display the vapidity of the hippie scene. Something tells me it was rather more celebratory. The people then viewing those programs are now running this country. It is not surprising that we now have legalized pot, and state Assembly members openly advocating for use of psilocybin. Well done baby boomers. It is now your offspring dying from fentanyl. Fortunately 50% of us grew up and realized that the sixties were a huge lie.