Letter: Look to vaccine history as a reason to get the shot

One of the most common arguments for not getting a vaccination for Covid-19 is the vaccines have not been available for a sufficient period of time to allow for determination of any long-term ill effects. While this may be true, the people making these claims have not taken into consideration the vast improvements in medical research over the past several years.

The vaccine for diphtheria was developed in the 1920s. The vaccines for polio and smallpox were developed in the 1950s. Measles and rubella (German measles) have vaccines developed in the 1960s. Just think about how primitive the laboratory conditions were back then. There were no computers on which to model the vaccines being developed. Everything was done based on trial and error. The level of knowledge of viruses and the types of antigens to combat them, was a mere fraction of what it is today. The developers could only test one variation at a time, whereas, we have all seen the news stories showing multiple versions being tested simultaneously.

The science that went into these vaccines far exceeds what was utilized to develop the vaccines we don’t even think twice about taking today. As such, it benefits everyone for each citizen to get their vaccination so we can finally beat Covid-19.

Charles Maloney

East Amherst