Letter: Lockport City Schools made an error on facial recognition
Letter: Lockport City Schools made an error on facial recognition

Following up on the March 9 article indicating that the State Comptroller’s Office will soon audit the Lockport City School District upon receiving news that procurement irregularities of a $2.7 million facial recognition security system may have been committed, there is one obvious question.

Putting aside for the moment, alleged procurement misconduct, why would supposedly enlightened, educated, fair and open-minded individuals in decision capacity roles of the district, Smart School Bond Act Review Board and the state Education Department (and other third parties) even agree to and approve of such a product, given the preponderance of easily available evidence indicating egregious bias and inaccuracies in the technology?

Makes one wonder…

Elbert Rigga

Buffalo

