Letter: Local sports announcers lack knowledge of the game

Thank goodness the Buffalo Bills season is over. Our local TV sports reporters who think they are NFL coaches now can go back to their jobs as reporters.

These guys and gals who probably never played football, reviewed tapes of the visiting team, studied the visitors’ weaknesses or even coach a football team now believe they are experts of a professional football team.

I gave up listening to our sports reporters during football and hockey season because of their lack knowledge of the sport. If I want to listen to an experts, I now switch to a cable channel and listen to former NFL players or coaches who have played the game. They have more credentials.

Michael Morrow

Amherst