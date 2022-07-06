Letter: Local farms working to curb climate change

We have made significant strides in our efforts to use less land, water, and fuel to farm and feed our growing communities. We recycle materials every day and our cows actively participate too as part of the natural biogenic carbon cycle.

Some farms divert waste from landfills by working with nutritionists to incorporate food scraps into their cow feed. A farm using 5.5 tons of grocery store waste daily will save over four million pounds of waste from going to a landfill each year.

On dairy farms like ours, carbon sequestration plays a pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We plant cover crops and buffer strips in the fields that prevent runoff and erosion.

The Environmental Protection Agency found that farmland management practices in 2018 resulted in the removal of 764 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – the equivalent of removing 165 million cars off the road.

Here in New York State, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, just 6% of total emissions resulted from agriculture last year. Science-based management practices that are implemented daily on family farms help preserve our natural resources.

All these efforts support the U.S. Dairy Industry’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Farmers are part of the solution to curbing climate change, and we are committed to supporting state and national climate goals. It’s our priority to build on this progress so our children, and their children, can continue farming and producing the highest quality milk and food.

David Phillips

North Collins