Letter: Local electeds must work to increase voter turnout

Perhaps if they had cared more about low turnout in 2017 (25%), 2013 (20%), or in lackluster countywide elections that allowed Republican candidates for sheriff and comptroller to win by only a few thousand votes, they’d have a leg to stand on, but complaining now when they created this apathetic eco system just comes off as sour grapes.

If the locally elected want to actually increase turnout, they should support a radical transformation of local elections, not take potshots at a candidate that won by energizing an electorate they’ve ignored. Buffalo should adopt Ranked Choice Voting (like New York City) or transition to a an open primary with a run-off vote for the top two candidates (like in California); Buffalo shouldn’t let the head of the biggest party in the city also be the head of the Board of Elections, and should encourage as many people to run for all offices, which will energize voters in all neighborhoods. If locally elected care about voter participation they need to do the work, not just be vocal about it when their backed candidate loses.