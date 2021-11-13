Letter: Listen to the experts on effective medical treatments

Antiviral medications work to counteract viruses; they do not work against bacteria, fungi, or parasites. Antifungal medications work to counteract fungi; they do work against parasites, bacteria, or viruses.

Antibiotics work to counteract bacteria; they do not work against viruses, parasites, or fungi. Antiparasitic medications (e.g., ivermectin) work to counteract parasites, they do not work against fungi, bacteria, or viruses (e.g., SARS-CoV-2).

The WHO, NIH, CDC, FDA, your state Department of Health, and your local Health Department are all staffed with dedicated career professionals who are trying to preserve your health and/or save your life. Listen to them! They will help you more than watching conspiracy theorist Alex Jones taking horse-dewormer on his podcast, or Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend, or some social media contact who you've never actually met.