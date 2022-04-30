Letter: Listen to the children sing to get an idea of Putin’s plan

If you think that Vladimir Putin will stop trying to take over other territories if he succeeds in Ukraine, then think again. According to a report by the Atlantic Council, an American think tank in the field of international affairs, children in a school in Kaliningrad learned a new patriotic song that foretells what Putin desires. The lyrics include: “from Donetsk to the Kremlin, from Lugansk to the Kremlin, from Alaska to the Kremlin, this is my motherland.” Donetsk and Lugansk are cities in eastern Ukraine. Children are also taught to report anyone who is against Putin’s “special military operation” so that they will be fined or imprisoned up to 15 years for their “transgressions” against the military.