Letter: Listen to one ‘small voice’ on the gun control issue

A sickness has permeated our society. It has taken hold of our minds and is spreading and growing like a virus. It is continually fed by politics, power, money, anger or the need for attention.

Like any virus, we need to get rid of the source. Stamp it out.

We need to come down hard on anyone who owns an automatic rifle without a valid, substantiated need. We need to impose steep fines and/or jail time to parents who don’t lock up their weapons or to those who sell without need substantiation.

I stand in solidarity with the parents of Sandy Hook, the teenagers of Parkland, the families of the 19 children and two teachers in Texas, President Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

I call upon the churches of any religion to speak out to their congregations and band together with other churches in their communities. I call upon any age, any nationality, any political party. Speak out.

To those who talk about rights, The right to life is precious. More precious than owning an automatic gun.

We need to band together. We need to take a step. My voice is small, but not insignificant.

Christy Kirisits

Amherst