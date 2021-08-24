Letter: Listen to citizens’ voices on any new stadium issue

It seems that all the decisions about the new Bills stadium have already been made. In a vacuum.

Apparently the only decisions left to be made are how much and who’s going to pay? What?

We are going to make the same mistake we made 50 years ago by putting the stadium out in Orchard Park when it is best located in the City of Buffalo. Currently in the NFL there are only a couple of cities that have their stadiums outside of their city.

With the renaissance of downtown Buffalo and the waterfront it makes no sense whatsoever to locate out in Orchard Park.

When out-of-town visitors come to Orchard Park the only thing that is going on out there is the Bills game. Whereas in the City of Buffalo the visiting fans have plenty of options downtown regarding nightlife, hotels, Canalside and historic sites. This I believe would encourage people to come to the city and stay longer thereby spending more money.

What has struck me is the lack of input into the decision to spend $1.5 billion for a facility that will be used eight to 10 times a year to the benefit of 70,000 people that attend the game.