Letter: Listen to Amherst residents on both Westwood, Audubon
All the variations of Amherst Central Park on our Audubon Parkland and Westwood that were promoted, before the pandemic, are moot.

It is the 2021 rendition, crafted during the pandemic, when most people were in a Covid-19 slumber that matters. Now, partially awakened, they find there is a fast-tracking of great significance that will transform central Amherst without a comprehensive public hearing to allow for robust participation from the people that will be living with the results and paying for it.

This past summer, that tack was used to approve a huge UBMD campus obliterating the ball fields off North Maplemere. Consideration of collateral damage for such development was ignored or side-stepped with promises for the future.

Will there be additional collateral damage for more unsuspecting Amherst residents? It is imperative that our elected officials conduct a full-throated public hearing. It is needed to bring all constituents up to speed with the information they need to feel confident and comfortable with the decisions being made for them, both on Westwood and the Audubon. They are the integral part of any transaction. They must be fully informed, and their voices heard.

Judy Ferraro

Amherst

