Letter: Liquor license suspension represents another low blow

One of New York State's leading strong arm, the NYS Liquor Authority, recently suspended the liquor license of a Western New York restaurant. Stating that their outdoor dining area was not well ventilated and posed a threat to public health.

The restaurant that had the liquor license remains open and allowed to sell food. Here is the take away, food is ok and safe – beer, wine, liquor is the real problem. If this restaurant was found to be operating in a way to threaten public health, shouldn’t the entire operation be closed? If alcohol is the enemy here, shouldn’t liquor stores, beer stores be shut down? The beer sections of grocery stores should be cordoned off?

The sheer impertinence of this liquor license suspension is, just one of many examples, is evidence of what NYS is attempting to do – silence any person or business that opposes the “guidelines” set forth. However, science, statistics and simple common-sense show restaurants are not the source of the spread, but instead private gatherings or “living room spread”.