Letter: Lines are unnecessary in choosing kids’ books

The Nov. 28 Buffalo News contained opposing viewpoint articles on censorship in school libraries. One of the articles urged that lines be drawn on the availability of certain controversial children’s resources. Its author, Robert Pondiscio, begins his argument with a specious hypothetical, the gist of which is that those who claim to be against censorship would be aghast if Hustler was part of an elementary library collection. Therefore, he implies, they should get down off their anti-censorship high horses and admit that they are censorious also. He even tosses contentious-sounding out-of-context snippets from reviews on kids’ books dealing with race and gender into his article, apparently expecting his readers to join him in being outraged at including them in school libraries.

As a former librarian, what’s apparent to me is that Pondiscio almost certainly did not consult anyone in the library profession before he wrote this article. If he had, he would have learned what most librarians learn early on in their careers, that even in the land of freedom of expression, everyone censors. We censor ourselves first off and we certainly can censor our own minor children. Since librarians do not have unlimited budgets they utilize a kind of censorship when selecting resources, bearing their users’ needs in mind when they do so. With those needs on their professional radar, librarians know that materials on gender choices and racial equity which Pondiscio’s article dismissed so smugly can be life affirming – and even life-saving – for many children who are in distress over their place in a society which too often judges them harshly for being outside the mainstream.