Letter: Line jumping is for cowards, and a bad look among leaders

Having politicians receive the Covid vaccine before the general population seems wrong on moral grounds.

All public officials should wait in line to receive the vaccine like the common folks they claim to represent. When their “number” comes up or if they have health problems and fall within a protected class, that should provide their route of access to the vaccine like everyone else. A valid exception should apply for the president and vice president as they are important leaders for the messaging process.

A true patriot of this nation would wait until all citizens are vaccinated and go last. A good leader makes certain that the least of his brothers and sisters are vaccinated before getting a dose of the vaccine. Once all are vaccinated, the public servant gets vaccinated. Line jumpers are cowards. They are sending the wrong message – my health is more important than the common people.

Given all of the medical personnel that are getting vaccinated, the “messaging is clear” that the vaccine is safe. I seriously doubt that a congressman is of any significance in sending a public message that it is safe.