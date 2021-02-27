Letter: Limbaugh’s rhetoric will not be missed

A rather famous right-wing media personality recently died. While I feel for his family and their loss, I will not feel the loss myself nor should the country as a whole. Bombastic, hyperbolic, angry media needs to stop. We have all seen firsthand, on Jan. 6, what that provokes. We now live in a world where opinion is as important as fact, even inside a factual discussion. Where complex issues are turned into sound bites that do no justice to the actual issue. Where problems, issues and facts can be summarily dismissed just because one doesn’t like them. This is the legacy he leaves. A legacy that I will not celebrate nor mourn.