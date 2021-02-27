 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Limbaugh’s rhetoric will not be missed
0 comments

Letter: Limbaugh’s rhetoric will not be missed

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A rather famous right-wing media personality recently died. While I feel for his family and their loss, I will not feel the loss myself nor should the country as a whole. Bombastic, hyperbolic, angry media needs to stop. We have all seen firsthand, on Jan. 6, what that provokes. We now live in a world where opinion is as important as fact, even inside a factual discussion. Where complex issues are turned into sound bites that do no justice to the actual issue. Where problems, issues and facts can be summarily dismissed just because one doesn’t like them. This is the legacy he leaves. A legacy that I will not celebrate nor mourn.

John Carnevale

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News