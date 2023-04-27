We can all agree that cars don’t kill. We can also agree that guns don’t kill. But both can be used in a manner that is harmful, accidentally or intentionally. We all know this to be true. To minimize vehicle casualties, it’s common sense that we require drivers to be licensed and vehicles to pass safety inspections.

To get a drivers license we must be physically and mentally fit, be of a certain age, and pass both a written and a driving test. Our vehicle must be registered and annually pass a safety inspection. We’re required to have liability insurance to cover the harm that we might cause to others. Certain vehicles, like Formula One and other high performance cars unsuitable for city streets, are limited to use at race tracks. We are expected to operate our vehicle safely and obey traffic laws – or face penalties.

Driver licenses and vehicle safety requirements do not prevent us from owning a vehicle or driving one. And when on the road, we expect that the other drivers and their vehicles have likewise met these safety requirements.

Similar laws should be applied to gun ownership. Most gun owners and our neighbors agree. The safety of our school children, our safety when we’re in church, at work or just out in public, requires gun safety laws.

The primaries are coming up. What are your priorities? Ask your party’s candidates if they would support gun safety laws similar to driver and vehicle safety laws. Don’t wait for the fall elections, don’t let other primary voters choose your candidates for election. Get involved. The life you save may be your own.

Ray Volpe

Amherst