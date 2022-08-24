Letter: Lighthouse deserves more public attention to needs

It is hard to sit back and observe what is going on with the development of our waterfront. It seems that daily some venue is being funded on the waterfront. We have seen break walls repaired, millions for Times Beach, Wilkeson Pointe, numerous items at Canalside and an amphitheater. Yet the cornerstone of the whole Buffalo waterfront is the 1833 Lighthouse.

A master plan has been developed by The Buffalo Lighthouse Association, Inc. to turn Lighthouse Point into a significant destination open to the public. The plan includes a commemoration of the 1818 lighthouse which was on that site near the end of Fuhrmann Boulevard. It was the first lighthouse to be lighted on the Great Lakes. If done properly the site would become a significant destination on the waterfront. The site has suffered significant storm damage over the past two- and one-half years. The Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers have not made any permanent repairs. The Wilson Foundation made a small grant to allow for some temporary repairs so that the site could be opened to the public.

In most articles covering the waterfront, the 1833 Lighthouse is not mentioned which by the way it’s on the seal of the City of Buffalo. Thankfully a small group of volunteers are trying to keep the site operational. It is hard to understand why Lighthouse Point has not received any attention.

James J. Rzad

Director

Buffalo Lighthouse Association, Inc.

Orchard Park