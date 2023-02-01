Letter: Life and death voices, choices, and votes

We live in a country with two faces. It has been a beacon of freedom and opportunity for people escaping lands where their voices and choices were silenced, either temporarily, by denial of rights, or permanently, by the taking of their lives. We also live in a country whose resident folk have taken people from nearby neighborhoods and indigenous homelands to family-breaking slave plantations, culture-killing reservations, isolated internment camps, criminal-building prisons, and mass graves. Fortunately, other resident folk have treated strangers and newcomers with kindness, understanding, generosity, and respect for their universal human needs, values and choices.

Feared newcomers and perceived “lower status” residents in U.S. states have been targets of the fear and anger of the generations that came before them. Those targeted faced discrimination and violence, including: physical and sexual assaults; medical experimentation and sterilization; hangings; and being shot in their own homes, schools, workplaces and health clinics. Resident folk have also restricted other resident folks’ personal, social and medical choices in areas as varied as housing, schooling, working, marrying, childbearing and end-of-life choices.

We live in a country where leaders voiced varying opinions as they developed a federal constitution to affirm individuals’ rights and create representative governance. Just as importantly, the constitution framers made the choice to include the right for states to amend the federal constitution. As long as our planet lives, each surviving generation can use its growing knowledge of human needs, healthy relationships, and scientific advancements in environmental, medical, and social sciences to make, amend, vote upon, and enforce “laws of the land” that promote human welfare and human rights. We create the foundation for future progress when we vote for competent federal and state candidates of good character.

Sandra Vedovato

Fredonia