Letter: Lieutenant who shot Babbitt saved lives at Capitol

I recently watched Lester Holt’s interview of Lt. Michael Byrd, the police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt and saved the lives of countless members of Congress and their staffs on Jan. 6. It is quite compelling.

Byrd is soft-spoken, but quite clear on what happened that day and on the fact that his only choice was to shoot Babbitt as she attempted to enter a room adjacent to the House floor.

Babbitt was not the only one trying to breach the barricades that police had set up. A deadly mob was breaking windows and slamming against the doors. Some members of the mob had been chanting “hang Mike Pence,” and other threats.

Some were carrying flexi-cuffs to use on their captives. Meanwhile, only steps away from where Byrd stood, members of Congress were huddled on the floor of the House of Representatives, many wearing gas masks to protect themselves from bear spray and other chemical agents that the mob had launched into the room.

If Byrd had not fired, there is no question that the mob would have breached the barricade, overrun the small cadre of police and captured their prey in the House. I think we can take them at their word that they would have murdered people in cold blood.