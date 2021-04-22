Letter: Liberals make the mistake of assumption on voting law

I am a white male married to a Black woman. A number of years ago when our daughter was living with us, our two grandsons were enrolled into our local school. Shortly afterward our daughter informed me that they were assigned with a group of children who were considered slow or behind in their development, so that they could receive the help which they needed. My daughter had taught them the alphabet and numbers and how to read before they even went to school. I was highly disturbed. The next day I was at the school and had them placed in regular classes. The only times they had a problem with school until they graduated, was when they didn’t put in the effort that they should have.