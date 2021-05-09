Letter: Liberals are being unfairly caricatured by the right

It struck me as funny that Dick Wright, drawing a cartoon showing a caricature labeled “Leftist” pointing at a barrel of apples and saying they are all rotten, doesn’t realize the hypocrisy.

He is doing the exact same thing, labeling all left leaning people as being of the same mind. I don’t know where the right gets the idea that liberals don’t support the police. Of course we do, otherwise, all those rightist people who stormed the Capitol, would rule the country, by force.