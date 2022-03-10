Letter: Liberal pols try to destroy our Second Amendment

Rod Watson had a recent column on “gun violence” regarding an unworkable law being proposed. He pointed out why it won’t work and I would like to add a few thoughts on the subject. I have more than 50 years as a Second Amendment activist and watched how liberal politicians have tried to destroy it. I would like to share a few observations on the battle over the decades.

The Constitution and Bill of Rights state: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The term “infringed” has the synonym of “violated.” I would like to remind people that this right has a history of being violated. First, what other right “given by our Creator” needs government permission to use? The background check is an example of that violation.