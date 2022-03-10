Letter: Liberal pols try to destroy our Second Amendment

Rod Watson had a recent column on “gun violence” regarding an unworkable law being proposed. He pointed out why it won’t work and I would like to add a few thoughts on the subject. I have more than 50 years as a Second Amendment activist and watched how liberal politicians have tried to destroy it. I would like to share a few observations on the battle over the decades.
The Constitution and Bill of Rights state: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The term “infringed” has the synonym of “violated.” I would like to remind people that this right has a history of being violated. First, what other right “given by our Creator” needs government permission to use? The background check is an example of that violation.
Another issue is the use of the term “gun violence.” Guns are not violent. People are. The term should be “the criminal misuse of firearms.” It takes an evil or deranged person using a gun to make it “violent.” The legal actions should focus on the misuse of firearms and the penalties should be severe if one is used illegally. Perhaps a mandatory additional sentence added to a crime like robbery, if a gun was used, could help to be a deterrent.
If we examine the data on “gun violence” and consider how many people own guns, we find out that less than a quarter of one percent of gun owners abuse this right. The vast majority use their guns legally. The possession of a gun also gives the honest citizen protection against the criminals. Self -defense is the original do it yourself job. Don’t violate that right.
Budd Schroeder
Lancaster