Letter: Lewinsky should take time to reflect on her influence

As she makes the rounds to promote her upcoming “American Crime Story” Monica Lewinsky tells us that, even though Bill Clinton ought to apologize to her, she’s OK that he probably won’t. That’s very gracious of her.

So I’m OK that she has never apologized to the American people for forcing millions of us – adults and children alike – to be subjected to the images of her sordid activities, as if the president’s lack of scruples somehow lets her off the hook for her own. As despicable as the man is, it’s still hard to feel sorry for an adult woman who believed that he would leave his job and family for her, or that her infatuation justified her own role in one of the most public cases of adultery in history.

She doesn’t even have to admit that her notoriety came more from being badly used by right-wing hypocrites, like Newt Gingrich, Ann Coulter and Kenneth Starr than by Clinton himself. I doubt they even had the decency to leave a little something on the nightstand.