Letter: Lewinsky is not to blame in presidential scandal

Regarding the recent Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton letter the author exhibits an ingrained prejudice against women. Monica Lewinsky was one of the most humiliated women of 20th century at the age of 22. She was young, impressionable, and swept off her feet by one of the most powerful men in the world, the President of the United States. The world saw Lewinsky as a predator and paused on holding Clinton accountable. Clinton was the villain in this unfortunate piece of our history.