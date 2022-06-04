Letter: Leverage student power to effect necessary change

Students across the nation mobilized a powerful school walkout demonstration of their demand for a safe school environment just days after the horrific mass murder rampage in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 innocent grade school children and two teachers lost their lives. The only solution to this tragic situation is federal gun control legislation, especially comprehensive background checks and an assault weapons ban, that must come from Congress.

I strongly encourage the millions of concerned students to discuss this issue with their parents, and voting age friends and relatives, and encourage them to vote for politicians who will promise to take immediate action on gun control legislation. And to those politicians who refuse to protect our children, vote them out of office. Thoughts and prayers will no longer suffice.