Letter: Letters attacking Trump tend to be biased, unfair

Letters denouncing Donald Trump are published almost daily in this column even though he’s no longer president. I rarely, if ever, read any letters about Joe Biden and the dangerous missteps he has made so far in his administration.

He opened up the border to allow thousands of unvetted, untested migrants to flow into the country even though we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic. He was responsible for the debacle in Afghanistan, leaving behind billions of dollars in state-of-the-art weaponry for the Taliban, and worse yet, 13 Marines, Navy and Army servicepersons were killed in a bomb explosion. The Taliban was allowed to help with “security” at the airport during our pullout.

We are dealing with runaway inflation, rising prices on goods, services, and gasoline, all of which began well before the Ukraine invasion. So let’s be fair and relevant and point out the sad state of our country under Biden instead of repeatedly re-hashing the past under Trump.

Joan Majchrzak

West Seneca