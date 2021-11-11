Letter: Letter writer misrepresented Brown's political experience

A recent letter to the editor shows people should check their facts first before writing in.

A letter written by the daughter of a local legend, Irv Weinstein, stated that Byron Brown had little political seasoning when he first was elected to the office of mayor of Buffalo. Her point being that experience, or lack of, shouldn't be held against India Walton in her bid to become mayor.

Brown was, in fact, a state senator, and a Buffalo Common Council member before he was mayor.

I'm sure with Brown as mayor he will do his best to get rid of, to quote Weinstein, those "pistol packing punks"!

Michael Miller

Hinsdale