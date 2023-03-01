The Feb.21 letter writer is angry, but not about the right things (“National Fuel executive has it absolutely right” ). National Fuel wants to keep selling dirty fuel because they make money while hurting their customers’ health, pocketbooks and personal climate risk.

National Fuel is not going to help its customers when they suffer the effects of the climate disruption their heat-trapping gases have caused, from heat exhaustion to higher flood insurance. (Plus, I have no idea what “virtue signaling” means, and who’s supposed to get what signal from whom.)

The cost-benefit analysis the letter writer is calling for was done long before the climate plan was put into effect. Bottom line? Even with significant state investment, it’s way more expensive not to do anything than to follow New York’s climate mandate: $90 billion more expensive at minimum.

Lowering heat-trapping emissions will give us direct benefits of at least $400 billion in lower energy costs, climate disaster savings and better health. New solar and wind plants are now cheaper than both gas and coal ones.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is not coming into anyone’s house to inspect their smelly furnaces. But the state has not only the right, but the obligation, to make sound public policy supported by elected officials.

How much can New York’s climate action help the world? America does the second-most damage to the global climate behind only China. For climate-killing awards, America can be first by being last.

Lisa Mertz

Sierra Club Niagara Group