Letter: Letter on ‘Russophobia’ is highly disingenuous

In aid of its failed Anschluss, Vladimir Putin’s neofascist regime relentlessly murders and maims innocent Ukrainian civilians. Paul Kindlon’s hand-wringing in The Buffalo News over Western “Russophobia” amounts to disingenuous, hypocritical whining.

One need merely Google, then skim Kindlon’s contributions to a U.S.-based pro-Putin site – which features a section called “The Jewish Question” – to reveal his own deep phobias. While Russia hurls missiles to kill women and children in a maternity hospital, Kindlon complains about sanctions on Russian athletes.

As Russia criminally bombs Mariupol into the stone age, he bemoans Tchaikovsky becoming some victim of cancel culture.

Putin declared that Ukraine is a made-up nation and a fake country, but Kindlon claims that Westerners are racists. Against Russians. “Russian” is not a race.

Kindlon’s tired tropes about Western Russophobia are not easily reconciled with his June 2019 article claiming an economic crisis would soon “destroy Zionist power in America.” That particular screed is only missing a cite to the Elders’ fake Protocols.