Letter: Letter citing Nazi Germany misstates historical facts

Budd Schroeder’s letter of June 27 claimed, erroneously, that Hitler’s Germany took power violently in some way by restricting gun ownership broadly for the German people and confiscating guns. As a history professor who teaches the Nazi era, I can assure your readers that Schroeder’s summary of history is not correct.
Columbia Law Professor Bernard Harcourt reviewed the gun laws of the time before Hitler came to power (the Weimar government) and of the Nazi era. The gun laws of the Weimar period were very strict, and made stricter because of the violence in the streets caused by the Nazis and the Communists. As a result, the Nazis, like other Germans, generally had to hide their guns if they had them at all. As is well known, the Nazis did not take power by force (contrary to Schroeder’s assertion) but using legal processes. Once in power, the Nazis loosened the gun laws for everyone except those they considered the natural enemies of their new government, such as Jews, and Communists.
When the thugs of the SA went door to door confiscating guns, they were confiscating them from Jews and members of the communist party, not ordinary Germans. There are no lessons to draw from Nazi gun policies in our current gun debates. I recommend “How Democracies Die” by Harvard political science professors Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky to understand the ways democracies give way to dictators.
Dean Pavlakis
Kenmore