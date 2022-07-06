Letter: Letter citing Nazi Germany misstates historical facts

Columbia Law Professor Bernard Harcourt reviewed the gun laws of the time before Hitler came to power (the Weimar government) and of the Nazi era. The gun laws of the Weimar period were very strict, and made stricter because of the violence in the streets caused by the Nazis and the Communists. As a result, the Nazis, like other Germans, generally had to hide their guns if they had them at all. As is well known, the Nazis did not take power by force (contrary to Schroeder’s assertion) but using legal processes. Once in power, the Nazis loosened the gun laws for everyone except those they considered the natural enemies of their new government, such as Jews, and Communists.