Letter: Let's use Outer Harbor for a multi-use facility

Highmark Stadium needs replacement, the Buffalo Convention Center needs millions of improvements, and as soon as the Sabres become relevant KeyBank Center will have to be upgraded or replaced.

Why not take this unique opportunity to create a multi-use facility at the Outer Harbor? There is ample space for parking, especially for the beloved tailgating. It's close enough to run trolleys from Canalside and the train station. How about boat taxis, even from Toronto for Sabre games?

What a unique experience to get on a train in Syracuse, ride to Buffalo, hop onto a trolley, a horse drawn carriage, boat taxi and be transported to the complex. Total cost would probably be equal to what the individual outlay would be.

In the end we would have a world class venue that would be in use much more than each facility on its own. A huge plus is eliminating the eyesore of the Convention Center and sell the property for development in downtown. Get the same people who built Canalside to brainstorm and create another destination site on the waterfront.

Sandy Baker

Boston