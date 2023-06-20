The time that Buffalo has been buzzing about for months is here. There are asylum seekers arriving from New York City.

Along with our partners, we will ensure they are safe, sheltered, and fed. In addition to helping them through their asylum process and, as part of other humanitarian relief efforts, we will screen them to see if they are survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, or torture. We will help connect them with the necessary services as appropriate.

With a 24-hour news cycle showing a seemingly endless stream of nameless faces on our TV screens, it may be difficult for some to remember that these are human beings—men, women, and children seeking help. They are in the unenviable position of having been uprooted from their home countries. They likely don't speak English and cannot legally work here; the only thing many have is uncertainty looming.

As we have seen from some politicians, a few people might try to vilify these migrants and abuse them for their political gain. I am confident that most Western New Yorkers will rise to the occasion and not give in to a blatant and craven attempt to exploit these already vulnerable asylum seekers.

We can do more than shovel people out during snowstorms and root for the Bills. I look forward to the City of Good Neighbors showing the rest of the world how welcoming is done.

Jennifer Rizzo-Choi

Executive Director, International Institute of Buffalo